Monday, April 24, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a global award for his contribution to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia.

Uhuru received the prestigious award on Sunday during a recognition program themed “Enough with war, let’s sustain peace”, which was organized by the Ethiopian government.

Speaking during the event held at Friendship Square Addis Ababa, Uhuru commended the people of Ethiopia for their commitment to finding lasting peace in the Tigray region.

He said the found peace is a testimony that the African continent can resolve her problems.

“The commitment shown and the leadership of the African Union has indeed proved that Africa can work out her problems, and what has happened in Ethiopia is a testimony that Africa can work out its problems,” Uhuru said.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former deputy president of South Africa, were also awarded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.