Friday, April 7, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised to Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters for missing mass protests and meetings, saying he had an engagement somewhere.

On Thursday, Uhuru, who is Azimio chairman, was supposed to attend the Azimio One Kenya Parliamentary group meeting, but the former President sent apologies.

He, however, pledged to support the resolutions made during the meeting; to present the apology was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

“I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta, he wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today,” Raila said.

During the PG, Azimio formed a committee of 7 leaders who will engage with President William Ruto Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to resolve issues of the high cost of living and electoral justice.

The seven include Senators Ledama Olekina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), and MPs David Kosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.