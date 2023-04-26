Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Former Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua has blamed the government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the massacre of innocent Kenyans by rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie at Shakahola.

Speaking during an interview, Mutua detailed the intrigues behind an undercover operation carried out on controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s church in Malindi in 2017.

He noted that the operation was successful until Mackenzie was charged in court and released on a Ksh10,000 bond which he argued was a mistake currently haunting the nation.

According to Mutua, his former agency was the first to raise the alarm after an undercover officer was sent to visit the church on numerous occasions.

The KFCB officer then reported his findings to the board, highlighting that the pastor’s TV station was airing radicalization content.

Consequently, the board moved in to regulate the programmes, coordinating with the anti-terror police to raid the station. The police seized equipment for further investigations and scientific analysis.

After it was determined that the pastor’s content radicalised families, the pastor was arrested and taken to court.

“In 2017, we flagged some content that belonged to the church. It bordered on radicalization. The teachings were on people not taking their children to school, taking medicine, and disobeying govt including the Huduma Namba.”

“We took him to court and that was the best that we could do. The police were very cooperative but the court slapped him with a Ksh10,000 bond,” he stated.

Mutua indicated that the matter had not been dispensed with by the time he left KFCB in 2021.

“We followed him until the time I left KFCB. The matter was still in court,” he added.

Mutua’s sentiments were echoed by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who stated that the Pastor was released in 2017 after being arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.