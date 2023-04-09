Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the cash crisis facing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In a statement on Sunday, Cherargei, a close ally of President Ruto, accused the handshake regime of borrowing expensive loans whose maturity period expired in April 2023 – hence forcing the government to prioritise the repayment plan or suffer the consequences of defaulting.

He added that despite the prevailing circumstances, President William Ruto would successfully liberate the economy.

“Uhuru-Raila handshake government ensured that they borrowed expensive loans so that most of it matured this month and must be repaid ASAP.”

Then they gang up to bring political instability against the government while (at the same time) worried that Ruto shall succeed in the economic transformation of the country,” he stated.

“Sad news to Uhuru and (Azimio leader) Raila, President Ruto shall transform this country into the first world-class of economic prosperity,” the senator added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST