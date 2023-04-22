Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 22, 2023 – It is now clear that former President Uhuru Kenyatta has not seen the last of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

After sending goons to raid Uhuru’s Northlands City farm, Gachagua is now demanding a share of Kenyatta’s vast land.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua called upon Mama Ngina Kenyatta – former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother – to relinquish a portion of their land to Mau Mau fighters including himself.

He argued that the Kenyatta family had failed to compensate the Mau Mau fighters for 63 years.

According to Gachagua, first President Jomo Kenyatta grabbed all the land meant for Mau Mau fighters after independence, and that is only fair that the family returns even half of the land to freedom fighters.

He vowed to mobilize Mau Mau veterans to go and get a share of their land from Kenyatta’s family.

He noted that it was time to right the wrong committed against the Mau Mau fighters and their families. He accused the Kenyatta family of stealing the land meant for the fighters.

“All we want is for them to part with at least 50 per cent of the land and give it to sons and daughters of Mau Mau fighters including myself.

“They took all the land belonging to Mau Mau and nothing is being done on the land while the sons and daughters of Mau Mau fighters are being buried in public cemeteries,” he stated.

The DP also offered to help the former first family distribute the land to the thousands of family members of freedom fighters. He claimed that the parcels owned by the Kenyatta family were big enough and that they did not need them.

“Any help for Mau Mau is not late, we waited for 63 years and we are still waiting,” he remarked.

However, Gachagua lauded Mama Ngina’s recent effort to clear Ksh 4.7 million bank loan for Mau Mau veteran Field Marshal Muthomi Kirima. The former First Lady also bought a three-bedroomed house for the widow.

