Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that President William Ruto sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta following intervention from the Kenyatta family.

Speaking at an interdenominational service in Malava, Kakamega County on Saturday, Gachagua disclosed government plans to iron out contentious issues with the Kenyatta family.

The government expressed willingness to discuss working modalities and revenue remittance and property reportedly stashed abroad.

Gachagua further stated that Kenyatta’s family could call for an honest conversation, and they could discuss whether they would pay tax or not and how to go about it.

However, he reprimanded the former Head of State, directing him to stop using Azimio leader Raila Amollo Odinga to stage anti-government protests.

On Friday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also revealed that the Kenyatta family had sent emissaries to President Ruto for a truce.

Duale further stated that the Kenyatta family wanted immunity against attacks, but that guarantee should also be given to ordinary Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST