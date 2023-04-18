Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Top Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has teased an epic ‘£323 million’ card that would see Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk on the same card as Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently fought for the first time in eight months, as he defeated Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision.

Before the fight, Fury and Usyk were in talks for a fight that would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in two decades, but they could not agree on financial terms. Oleksandr Usyk has not fought since retaining his heavyweight titles

But Hearn, whose client Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022, has now revealed an epic card proposed to him.

‘For AJ his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder,’ he told IFL TV.

‘There have been conversations with people who would like to host Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Wilder on the same night.

‘It’s going to cost a lot of money, but would be epic.’

The promoter later revealed the proposed event could cost ‘£323m’, and added that Joshua had not yet decided if he would take a fight in July before a major bout in December.

Usyk has not fought since winning and then retaining the IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles off Joshua in back-to-back fights.

Usyk may have to fight Zhilei Zhang, who became mandatory challenger after winning the WBO interim title off Joe Joyce, but the Chinese boxer is expected to fight Daniel Dubois first.

If a fight between Wilder and Joshua was on the table, it seems likely the American would take it after his trainer Malik Scott recently claimed it was ‘the only fight’ he would be up for.

‘I’m very, very big on Deontay fighting Anthony Joshua,’ he said. ‘I believe that it’s good not just for boxing.

‘I believe that Deontay fighting Anthony Joshua is that type of fight that motivates not just the little kid in the inner city that’s trying to make it to the top to provide for their family, but also the businessman.

‘It’s good for mankind. It would be a real tragedy if this fight doesn’t happen.

‘That’s the fight I’m polling for every time someone asks me what’s next for Deontay.’