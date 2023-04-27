Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Actor and singer Tyrese has been ordered to pay roughly $650,000 in child support and lawyer fees in a child custody battle hearing.

TMZ reported that the actor was in Fulton County court on Tuesday, April 25, to continue his child support struggle with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. Recall that in August 2022, Tyrese refused to pay $10,000 per month to his ex, as he believed the amount was “excessive.”

He claimed Samantha doesn’t need that much because she makes good money on her own. The Fast & Furious actor had also alleged the judge was racist toward him.

In spite of the protest, the judge still held the singer in contempt since he didn’t pay the money he was asked to fork out. Tyrese was hit with contempt of court charges and ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support as well as $399,000 for his ex-wife’s attorney fees. On top of that, he has to hand over another $17,000 for the special master the judge ordered to deal any other disputes between Tyrese and his ex.

Tyrese doesn’t have to pay it all at once. The judge set May 15 as the due date for about $258K of it, but the actor’s lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham said it could be pushed back once their appeal is filed.

After the court judgement began trending online, Tyrese released a statement, denying being a deadbeat father. He wrote;

“It’s all the process, right? Is anyone really surprised the outcome? I think of all things today of ALL things moved my love.

“I just want to say to all of the fathers who showed up and was turned away for prayers today on the steps of the family law court building in Fulton County.

“I wish I would’ve seen you. I’m so sorry if you spent money on gas, and just simply wanted to show up and pray with me today, on behalf of all fathers, and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place we will appeal…. I don’t want anyone to like me. I don’t want anyone to care for me. I’m not a celebrity, I am Shayla’s and Soraya’s’s father, and I’m gonna stay committed to being the best father I can…. When you sit at home, broke out of a job, mentally emotionally and physically unavailable for your children. We are called DEADBEATS! You get your ass whooped….

“Then when you work hard, lose a lot of sleep at night as a serial entrepreneur, traveling hustling trying to do whatever it takes to provide for your children so that their life is much better than yours? As a father you STILL get your ass whooped….

“For any fathers advocate groups, anyone that can represent me to get some new laws put in place that can go into Congress. I am ready along with a whole lot of other fathers who continue to get fucked over by the family law court system…. I’ve never been the type of man to sit on my hands quietly bitch and moan at home about everything…. I stand UP a and speak UP a and OUT about injustice

“Change doesn’t come from sitting at home quiet… I feel bad for all of the fathers that were turned away and not allowed to pray with me today… But I appreciate you guys carving out time to be there this morning…. -TG”