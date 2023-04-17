Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday April 17, 2023 – Two young children were seriously injured after falling out of windows in a New York City apartment buildings on Sunday, April 16.

The children fell from the windows without proper guarding in separate scary incidents just hours apart on a spring day, police and law enforcement sources said.

The first accident took place just after 11:30 a.m. at 420 West 26th Street, when a three-year-old girl fell from a sixth-floor apartment at the Chelsea Houses public housing complex, according to police.

The little girl was on a bed pushed up against a window when she fell approximately 60 feet and landed on a grassy area.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The window did not have window guards, a violation of city law, sources said.

Five other children and three adults were in the apartment at the time, according to the sources.

Later in the afternoon, a two-year-old girl fell out of a fifth-story window at an apartment building in Far Rockaway, sources said.

The toddler fell onto a grassy area in the rear of the building on Beachgirt Boulevard at 3:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

She was rushed to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The girl’s father was home at the time of the incident and there were no window guards in place.