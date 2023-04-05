Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – The police have apprehended a 30-year-old man for raping a 7-year-old behind a guest inn and another 53-year-old man for raping a 9 year old girl.

A statement from police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, gave the names of the suspects as Murtala Muhammed, 30, and a resident of Numan as well as Pwanbidon Obed, 53, a resident of Gwalti.

He said the suspects were said to have on March 31 at separate locations, lured their victims into an uncompleted and Completed building respectively and forcefully had undue carnal knowledge of them.

The two incidents were reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters by the parents of the victims.

Preliminary investigations reveal that, the former Suspect is a taxi Driver and the later is a fisher man.”

Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has directed the Officer in charge of the family support unit to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the case.