Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Two smartly dressed ladies went to a high-end restaurant posing as patrons but their main mission was to steal.
They were captured on CCTV stealing a wallet belonging to a patron.
Their photos were paraded on Twitter.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>