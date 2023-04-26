Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie may be innocent of all crimes he is being accused of.

This is after his younger brother, Robert Mackenzie, denied that the preacher, who is being accused of running a cult that has allegedly killed more than 100 people through fasting, was culpable of murder.

Speaking during an interview, Robert stated that Paul Mackenzie could not have committed the crimes as reported as they were brought up well.

Further, he denied claims that his brother asked his congregants to avoid hospitals or taking their children to school.

According to police reports, Mackenzie’s doctrine radicalized his followers to reject education, claiming that students were misled to subscribe to inhuman acts.

“I have never seen my brother forcing me or anyone not to take their children to school or to stop going to the hospital. I don’t think he believed in such.”

“If anyone is not taking their children to school then it is on them and not Mackenzie,” Robert stated.

Robert narrated that Mackenzie’s career as a pastor began in the late 90s. He worked as a taxi driver in Malindi before he received his calling to become a pastor.

“He was a taxi driver, a job that he did for several years before he joined pastoral hood,” he stated.

At the same time, Robert revealed that his brother could not have forced all those people to fast to death because he quit preaching in 2019 and went into farming.

Police officers have continued with rescue operations and several people have been rescued at the point of death from Shakahola forest while more bodies are being exhumed, some as fresh as last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST