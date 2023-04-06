Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – An autopsy conducted at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has revealed the cause of death of a Kisumu cop who died during the Azimio demonstrations.

Initially, it was reported that the police officer died while receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries during the Thursday, March 30, anti-government protests.

However, the postmortem revealed that the officer had a broken hip bone and legs ruling out the earlier account.

Police had reported the cop had been hit by a stone thrown using a catapult by some of the rowdy protesters in Kisumu County.

However, according to reports, the cop was run over by a police vehicle as he attempted to get on board.

Reports intimated that the deceased and his colleagues rushed to board the vehicle after launching teargas canons, the officer missed a step and fell on the tarmac.

“The phone that was in his pocket was broken, this can tell you that a car ran over his phone,” the source stated.

“He fell down and his right leg got under the car which ran him over. The crowd did not get to the deceased,” it added.

He was later rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to the injuries he had sustained.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome confirmed the death of the cop adding that he was injured while on duty during Azimio demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST