Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continued with his ‘gospel of truth’, telling it as it is without minding who is listening.

Speaking to Muslims in Nairobi, Gachagua accused the Muslims of abandoning President William Ruto when he needed them most (during the 2022 General elections).

He accused the Muslim community of giving the Kenya Kwanza government few votes and voting overwhelmingly for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, despite Ruto having done a lot for them.

“I am a man who says the truth and the period of Ramadhan is a period of saying the truth. Our President (William Ruto) has built classes (for you), built mosques and helped women everywhere. He has been your true friend. He has been near you,” Gachagua said.

“But when he needed help, you limited it for him. We say thank you for the few votes you gave us, but we were a bit hurt because the one you gave much has no history of building even a single mosque. He has not built even a single classroom. He has not even built a school or helped women,” he said.

Gachagua urged the Muslim community to consider voting for Ruto come 2027 to redeem themselves.

“Please, for our President (Ruto), when the time comes, remember him for the good he has done to you. It is good to be just. He has been there when you need him. He has visited you and fellowshipped in everything you’ve invited him but when he needs you, you go to someone who has done nothing for you,” Gachagua lamented.

Gachagua said this in the presence of Defence CS Aden Duale who watched pensively in disbelief.

In the last General Election, Raila won in most counties where there is Muslim dominance including the Coastal region and North Eastern, while Ruto won in Rift Valley and Central Kenya.

