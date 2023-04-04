Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – 2Pac‘s sister has slammed Donald Trump’s attorney for comparing the former US president to the late legendary rapper.

Tuesday April 4, 2023 – In a conversation with TMZ, Set Shakur called Alina Habba’s comments “blasphemous” after she said her client’s legal trouble will boost his poll numbers just like Pac’s record sales went up following his bid.

My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” Set said, while noting that her brother took accountability during his 1994 sexual abuse trial – unlike Trump.

She also added that he didn’t get popular because of his time in prison, but instead because people listening to his music “were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned.”

Habba’s comparison arrived as Trump prepares to turn himself in for the reported hush money he gave to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m east coast, so I love Biggie,” she said on The Benny Show on Monday morning (April 3). “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.”

Trump is currently in New York City ahead of his arraignment hearing on Tuesday (April 4). The republican politician will be the first-ever U.S. president to be criminally charged for allegedly making hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels not to speak on their alleged sexual relationship.