Saturday, April 15, 2023 – President William Ruto is the one who sent emissaries to beg former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to accept the truce and call off his mass protests.

This was revealed by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who revealed that the president sent the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji as his emissary to Raila.

According to Oparanya, Haji was in charge of a delegation of the Ruto administration in talks with the Azimio side as they sought to find common ground before the protests were called off.

Oparanya indicated that Haji arrived with five leaders from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

However, he declined to reveal the identity of the other members, given the sensitivity of the issue.

He only revealed the identity of the DPP to confirm reports circulating in the media

On the other hand, he noted that the over 6-hour meeting started on the morning of Sunday, April 2, and went on until evening, when major concerns of both sides were addressed.

After the deal was brokered, Ruto called for a State of the Nation address, with Raila holding the same hours later.

“He (Haji) is the one who initiated it. You got that information earlier, so I could not hide it. That very day – on Sunday, April 2, when the announcement was made, the teams sat from the morning.

“Later on, there are those who joined from the Kenya Kwanza side and there are also others who joined from our side,” he stated.

According to Oparanya, DPP dropped the cases of Azimio leaders a day after the meeting, a sign of good faith from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

