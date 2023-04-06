Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 6, 2023 – Police responded to reports of a woman with a firearm at Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Wednesday morning, April 4.

The woman brandished the firearm as she entered Trump International Hotel and Tower around 11.35am on Wednesday, two police sources told to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cops were called to an apartment on the 27th floor of the skyscraper where a woman reportedly went after saying ‘she was tired of being abused by her husband’, the newspaper reported.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. No one was injured and there was no threat to the public. Law enforcement, including SWAT officers, were concentrated at the entrance of Trump Tower by Kinzie Street and Wabash Avenue.

The incident came a day after former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for his alleged role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her on her claims of an affair.

Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges and pleaded not guilty to all counts.