Saturday, April 1, 2023 – President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have agreed to have a sit-down and resolve the issues affecting the country, such as the high cost of living and electoral injustices.

In a statement issued by State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed on Saturday, the Head of State seems to have softened his stand on the handshake and invited Raila Odinga to State House on Monday for serious engagement and talks.

“On Monday, we invite former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the State House to initiate talks with the Head of State,” Hussein stated.

The talks will revolve on how Azimio, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, will stop demos and have a round table meeting with Ruto and his brigade to end the ongoing stalemate.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was opposed to the handshake between Ruto and Raila but the Head of state convinced him to support it for the sake of peace and prosperity in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.