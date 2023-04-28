Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 28, 2023 – Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has left the Azimio coalition in a state of confusion after he acknowledged that President William Ruto won the 2022 presidential elections.

While addressing the media at the Jubilee headquarters, Uhuru emphasized the Jubilee party’s commitment to peace and noted that as leaders, they accepted the people’s decision to elect their preferred candidates.

However, he urged Ruto and other government leaders to respect other leaders and not infringe on their rights.

“We (jubilee party) are a party of peace and we are here to say that as Kenyans went on the ballot to vote for their preferred candidates in 2022, most of us who were leaders of not just the party but of the country as well we accepted the decision and we gave the people who won their right and we don’t have a problem with that but what we are saying is they need to respect our right as well,” said the former head of state.

This is even as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who has refused to recognize Ruto as President, has maintained that he won the election but his victory was stolen in favor of Ruto.

He has even piled pressure on Ruto to open IEBC servers to prove his claims, something that has seen him go to the streets to demonstrate.

Uhuru’s revelation is likely to cause some tension with the ODM leader; considering that he has called for another round of demonstrations against Ruto’s government starting May 2.

The Kenyan DAILY POST