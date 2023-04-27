Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s White House visit ended on a high note when he sang Don McLean’s American Pie to great applause.

Yoon is on a six-day state visit to Washington, where he discussed with Joe Biden North Korean aggression and nuclear war.

But at the White House state dinner in Yoon’s honour on Wednesday, April 26, the South Korean leader shared his love for American music.

“We know this is one of your favourite songs, American Pie,” Biden said to Yoon, having pulled him up on to the stage.

“Yes, that’s true,” the 62-year-old Yoon said, saying he had loved the song, released in 1971, since he was at school.

We want to hear you sing it,” said Biden.

“It’s been a while, but …” Yoon responded.

Yoon sang the first few lines of the song a cappella, triggering rapturous applause from the crowd and delighting Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Watch the video below

Unexpected moment at the state dinner when the president of South Korea sings “American Pie.” pic.twitter.com/Dus6BiBU9E — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) April 27, 2023