Thursday April 27, 2023 – Photos of first and second-year students of the Department of Theatre Arts in a University in Nigeria being inducted into their department on Tuesday, April 25, has gone viral.

The photos show the students dressed in apparel that portray them as chief priests and priestesses.

The university shared the photos on its Facebook page with the caption;

“Congratulations to the 100-level and 200-level students of the Department of Theatre Arts of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State on their Initiation and Induction into the Department. The Department of Theatre Arts in the university community is known for offering academic programmes and practical training in various aspects of culture and theatre. The Department is seen as a family and today, they had their anticipated initiation. Once again, Congratulations to the Inductees!!”

Look