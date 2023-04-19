Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, has slammed the drummer and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, during a new interview.

Recall that Shanna blamed Travis and Kourtney for “destroying” her relationship with her and Travis’ three children.

Shanna then took to social media this week to call out Kourtney for always posting her (Shanna’s) children online.

The latest drama between the two women began when Shanna reacted to a fan’s comment about Kourtney and Travis’ Hulu wedding special on Monday, April 17.

In the comments section of a selfie posted by Shanna, someone wrote:

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness.”

Shanna clicked like on the comment acknowledging how she was vilified by the insinuation that Travis has been through hell because of her.

When another fan questioned Kourtney for referring to herself as a “mom of 6” recently, Shanna slammed The Kardashians star for constantly posting about her children.

Shanna wrote:

“She post more of my kids then her own lol.”

Also, Shanna was recently a guest star on the podcast Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel.

During the podcast, Shanna discussed her early life, career, and previous relationships.

When the topic of Travis’ new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian mentioned, Shanna said that she was “so bullied” in the media and was treated “so unfairly” when the relationship began.

“It has just put a really bad taste in my mouth,” she admitted.

She also said that she “wasn’t a fan” of the relationship.

“If I made any statement whatsoever I was just called bitter and jealous. I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore.

“We haven’t been together since almost 2010-12 and I don’t even know him. I don’t know what his favorite movie is, I don’t know what his favorite food or color is.

“We’re not together. I have been in my own relationships.

“We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again and I look forward to that day,” the model said.

When discussing Kourtney and Travis as a couple, Shanna said that the “whole thing is so f**king weird.”

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter and I’m definitely not jealous.

“I think things that have been said and things that have been done are absolutely disgusting.

“I wish them nothing but the best and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

Shanna is a model and actress who was married to Travis between 2004 and 2008.

She is also a former Playboy model and Miss New York USA pageant winner.

Travis and Shanna have two kids together: Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19.