Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew at the Chakama Ranch, which holds the 800-acre Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County.

The CS indicated that the area was ‘disturbed’ adding that the curfew would enable the security officers to continue their exhumation and investigations.

He further noted that the curfew would last from 6 pm to 6 am for 30 days.

“The area (Shakahola) is an active security operation zone and no access to it by the public shall be permitted effective today, April 26, 2023, except as may be permitted by the operation Commander and/or until these orders are vacated.”

“Curfew orders have also been declared and gazetted within the said area between 6 pm in the evening up to and until 6 am in the morning for a period of 30 days,” the CS stated.

Additionally, the CS banned public gatherings, processions, or movements by groups during that period.

“There shall be no public gatherings, processions, or movement either alone or as a group during the period of curfew into and out of Chakama Ranch except as shall be permitted, in writing, by the Kilifi County Police Commander in consultation with the Operation Commander,” he added.

It was also explained that the restrictions would enable the police to expedite the ongoing process at the vast forest.

However, residents have protested the move, terming it as harsh on them, considering they had nothing to do with Mackenzie’s cult.

They said Kindiki’s move would interfere with their daily lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST