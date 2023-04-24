Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Interim manager Cristian Stellini has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just four matches in charge.

The decision comes a day after Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle in a humiliating defeat the club chairman Daniel Levy described as “wholly unacceptable”.

Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle, where they were thrashed 5-0 after 21 minutes, was a significant blow to Spurs’ hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

‘Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,’ Levy wrote in a statement on Monday night.

‘It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

Stellini, 48, was appointed on 26 March after Antonio Conte’s 16-month spell as Spurs boss came to an end.

Ryan Mason, who worked under Stellini and took charge when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, succeeds him.

‘Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff.

‘Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.’

Mason, 31, is understood to have significant support of Spurs’ players to take the team until the end of the season.

‘Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course,’ Levy’s statement continued.

‘I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.

‘We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.’