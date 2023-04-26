Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 26 April 2023 – The annual Luo Festival organized by former comedian turned Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, may flop badly after top Luo artists led by Prince Indah boycotted the event.

The annual festival, which brings together members of the Luo Community, is slated for Saturday, April 29 but the event organizers are in a stalemate after top Ohangla artists who were booked to entertain fans canceled their performances.

Prince Indah, who has a huge fan base among Luos, was the first to boycott the festival.

Indah will host his festival at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road on the same day Jalang’o is hosting the festival.

Other top Ohangla artists who had been booked for the Luo Festival have also organized their shows in different clubs in Nairobi, on the same day the festival will take place.

The artists fear they will lose their fanbase if they perform at the festival since Luos are bitter with Jalang’o, who is the main organizer, for betraying Raila Odinga.

Popular events influencer Zack Opondo cautioned fans against buying Luo Festival tickets because none of the artists listed in the poster will show up to perform.

He claimed Jalang’o and his team of organizers are duping fans.

The Kenya DAILY POST.