Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 17, 2023 – Movie stars Iyke Okey and Florence Okechukwu, popularly known for their roles in Tinsel as Chuks and Ene, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, April 17.

Iyke took to his Instagram page to share a video collage of their growth as a couple.

‘’It’s 10 years baby!!! No be God!! My Soulmate, My PFL, my Heart, with God by our side, we will continue to ‘Mar’ ‘Age’ with Love.

I love you, truly madly deeply.”

Congrats to them!