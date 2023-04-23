Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 23 April 2023 – A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to social media to lament after he found out that his wife is cheating on him with her baby daddy.

He married her while she already had a kid with another man and after they settled down, he treated the kid as his biological kid.

He took care of all the kid’s bills from clothing and food to school fees

However, he did not know that his wife was secretly cheating on him with her baby daddy until recently.

Read his heart-breaking post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.