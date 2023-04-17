Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 April 2023 – Interior Chief Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga is trending on Twitter after a nude video of a woman purported to be her leaked.

In the video secretly taken in a hotel room, a plus-size woman with a body like that of Omanga is seen lying in bed half-naked after marathon sex.

She seems exhausted after receiving some hard strokes.

She was snoring as an unidentified person, who probably wanted to blackmail her, recorded the video.

Is this Omanga or someone is trying to taint her image?

Watch the video.

Whoever recorded this alifanya makosa, why record hin millicent omanga? pic.twitter.com/VaSBalUm1d — Kenya © (@taekwondokenya) April 17, 2023

