Friday, April 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga has weighed in on the hard-hitting book by Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, that details why Jakom was annihilated by President William Ruto during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

The book titled Why Baba is Not the Fifth explains how Raila Odinga was betrayed by his close handlers and lost to Ruto, who was then Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Despite the controversial issues raised in the book, Winnie seems to agree with its contents, and in a WhatsApp conversation with Kanchory, she hailed him for penning a hard-hitting book on why his father was thrashed by Ruto.

“I am torn between feelings of vindication and timing. Nevertheless, the truth is the truth and only a moran has the balls to say it. Hongera, prepare for the wolves,” Winnie told Kanchory in their WhatsApp conversation.

On his part, Kanchory thanked Winnie for reviewing his book and opined that he is not scared of the “wolves” she warned him about.

“As for “the wolves”, my sister @Winnie_Odinga don’t worry about them. Where I come from, lions scamper for safety when they see us. Wolves are but domestic pets; I’ll deal with them,” he said.

