Monday, April 17, 2023 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has revealed what will happen if President William Ruto refuses to open Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) servers as requested by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Monday, Wamalwa, who is among Azimio leaders organizing mass protests in the country, said if Ruto refuses to open servers, the coalition will urge its supporters not to put down sufurias until servers are opened and school fees, rent, and prices of unga, fuel, and electricity come down.

“Thank you, Nairobi for demonstrating that we are not anarchists but democrats who can peacefully fight for our democratic rights under articles 35,37, and 43 of our constitution.

“Don’t put down the sufurias until servers are opened and fees, rent, and prices of unga, fuel, and electricity come down,” Wamalwa wrote on Twitter.

Wamalwa was among Azimio leaders who attended a rally in Kamukunji on Sunday, where they vowed to continue with mass protests until Kenya Kwanza Administration met their demands.

During the rally, Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced that the second phase of mass protests will begin after the end of Ramadhan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.