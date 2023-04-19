Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who on Sunday threatened to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for ordering police to beat up Azimio One Kenya Alliance protesters who were having peaceful protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua rubbished the threats, affirming they will go nowhere.

The second in command said he was not aware that defending his boss amounts to crimes against humanity as Raila said.

“Azimio are threatening to report me at the Hague, I don’t know how defending your boss can be a crime against humanity. They have been in the streets for many years they don’t even think well. How can defending your boss and his programs become a crime to be reported at the Hague,” he said.

The DP, however, said if Azimio sends a letter to ICC, the letter will be sent back to the sender.

Gachagua opines that Azimio seems not to understand how the ICC works, saying they are frustrated.

“Any problem they have with anybody, the solution is the ICC, please defend your bosses,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.