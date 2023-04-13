Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has spoken about the planned bipartisan talks between Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza Alliance, saying President William Ruto has sabotaged the talks.

Speaking on Thursday at Ufungamano House, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said Ruto and his team seem to be not interested in the talks.

Kalonzo further said if Azimio does not manage to face the Kenya Kwanza team with brilliance, then they will just baffle them with bullsh*t.

“Kenya Kwanza are not serious about dialogue.” They just want to waste time. If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, then baffle them with bullsh*t, and that is what we are going to do,” Kalonzo said.

This comes at a time when Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have threatened to go back to the streets if the Kenya Kwanza team is not serious about the planned talks.

