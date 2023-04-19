Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Canadian actress, Rachel McAdams proudly showed off her armpit hair in her latest interview with Bustle Magazine on Tuesday, April 18.

In the featured photo, McAdams, 44, rocked a black vintage corset paired with black Hermès pants.

She also accessorized with white, round Chopard earrings, a silver Bulgari necklace and ring (left hand), a De Beers tennis necklace, an Ali Weiss ring (right hand) and a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children,” the “Mean Girls” star said, keeping it real showing off her unshaved body hair.

“This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

The “Notebook” star also told the Magazine’s editors that the photos be edited as minimally as possible.

The actress — shares a son, 5, and daughter, 2, with longtime partner Jamie Linden.

McAdams shared a relatable moment to coming of age, noting her own struggles with coming to terms with her changing body.

“I remember being very disappointed by my first bra. I wanted leopard print, but it was more like a bandeau top with a tiny little white bow,” she shared.

“The boys just seemed relentless.”