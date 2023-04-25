Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Residents of Migingo Village in Malindi, Kilifi County, are still coming to terms with the cultic massacre overseen by Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church, in Shakahola Forest.

Speaking to the media, the residents, led by Johnson Katana, lifted the lid on Mackenzie’s sole purpose for relocating to the town in 2015.

Katana noted that Mackenzie moved to town with the sole intention of converting as many followers to his beliefs as possible, and that he began by brainwashing children.

He pointed out that Pastor Mackenzie was embroiled in a scuffle with a nearby school after children became his staunch followers and regularly engaged in fasting.

Owing to the scuffle, the rogue Pastor purchased a field in Shakahola Forest, where he relocated in 2022.

When he left, Katana indicated, he had converted many into his followers at his then newfound church.

“His followers began following him one by one. It was not only children who fasted, even adults were at his every beck and call. A lot of marriages dissolved because of the pastor,” he noted.

The neighbours expressed concern after the news of the massacre that occurred at Shakahola forest broke out.

“We are devastated because most of those who died are people who we know very well,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST