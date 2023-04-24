Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – As the country struggles to come to terms with the horrific massacre at Shakahola, in Kilifi County, many are finding it hard to grasp how Pastor Paul Mackenzie was able to lure Kenyans, some of whom had thriving careers, into his deadly cult and forced them to starve to death.

However, a quick look into his teachings revealed that Pastor Mackenzie used threats to brainwash his followers to fast to death.

He brainwashed his supporters to fast themselves to death with the promise of being welcomed to the pearl gates of Heaven by Jesus Christ.

The controversial Pastor did this while depending a lot on Kenyan and foreign media to scare his followers into submission.

He also, over the years, developed an obsession with events happening in Tanzania and its leaders.

Mackenzie relied heavily on material coming from Tanzania because it was hard for his followers to independently verify the information.

He had a favorite faithful by the name Mama Shinari from Tanzania whom he used to pass his supposed prophesies.

Mama Shinari would narrate a dream and then Mackenzie would find a recent happening in the country and claim it was a revelation of the dream.

For example, in 2020, Mama Shinari gave testimony at Mackenzie’s church about how she had received a dream from the pastor about a Tsunami engulfing Kenya.

Mackenzie would then replay clips of pandemic infections in the country and claim he had foreseen the events and that this was the Tsunami Mama Shinari was speaking about.

Surprisingly, all of Mackenzie’s prophecies sampled were events that had already happened.

Mackenzie used media clips of tragic stories to scare his faithful of the end times.

He prophesied in 2020 that the world would end because of Covid-19, terming it as God’s anger toward the world.

When Mackenzie saw that Kenya was winning the war against the pandemic, he revealed that the world would no longer be finished by the pandemic but by locusts.

Again, the Kenyan Government successfully dealt with the locust invasion and Mackenzie changed his prophecy yet again, revealing that he had a vision that the cost of living would destroy the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.