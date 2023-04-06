Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Thursday, 06 April 2023 – A South African girl has been missing since April 2019.
According to a popular Twitter user, she was lured by an unknown man while playing with her friends outside her parents’ home.
She was 8 years old when she went missing.
The little angel has not been seen since then.
This is heartbreaking.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>