Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the basics in his bid to reduce the cost of living, which is the subject of his tiff with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Eldoret yesterday, Ruto vowed to plant maize on his farm to help him reduce the cost of living.

According to Ruto, he intends to double food production on his farm in order to help reduce the high cost of living, and vowed to supervise the planting on his farm to achieve his goal.

At the same time, he acknowledged that there is an urgent need to reduce the high cost of living, but expressed optimism that his efforts will make a significant contribution to the availability of cheaper food products.

“This Easter season I decided to spend time here at home and also to supervise the planting on my farm. I know we have a big debate in the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce the cost of food but it boils down to what we do as farmers,” he said.

“So as a farmer, I came here to see what I can do to make a contribution to food production in our country so that we can reduce the cost of living.”

“This year I have proposed that I want to do twice, in terms of productivity on my farm so that I can make my small contribution to producing food in our nation and eventually reduce the cost of living,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.