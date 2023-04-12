Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly not on good terms with his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, despite their public display of bromance.

This is after Gachagua was accused of ordering goons to invade former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm and steal livestock worth more than Sh70 million.

According to an insider, Ruto was reportedly disturbed by the raid on the Kenyatta family’s Northlands City in Ruiru.

The insider stated that the Head of State was not pleased with the events even as he was out of the country on an official visit to Europe.

Concerns that the raid may have been allegedly planned and orchestrated by those in the Kenya Kwanza team also caused him more distress.

The insider claimed that the incident pushed Ruto to seek a truce with his rival, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whose demonstrations were cited as the cause of loss of lives and property damage.

Speaking on the Northlands City raid, while in Germany, Ruto declined to touch on the incident directly but directed the Inspector General to act independently without coercion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST