Monday, 24 April 2023 – Residents of Kisii Estate in Thika rescued a newborn baby stashed in a gunny bag and thrown into a pool of flood water.

The little angel was rushed to Thika Level 5 hospital for treatment and the matter was reported to Makongeni police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.