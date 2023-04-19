Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Sevilla midfielder, Ivan Rakitic has fired a warning to Manchester United ahead of their Europa League quarter-final in Spain, saying that they will suffer when they meet on Thursday, April 20.

The Spanish club have won the Europa League a record six times and will be focusing on progressing to the next stage in a bid to secure European competition next season.

The first leg of the tie last Thursday ended in a 2 – 2 draw after Manchester United conceded two late own goals to put the teams level again.

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Rakitic, who won the competition with Sevilla in 2014, claimed that the intimidating atmosphere of the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuán Stadium could prove the difference in the tie, as it has so often.

‘These people don’t know what awaits them on Thursday,’ the former Barcelona player said of Erik ten Hag’s side.

‘It is a team with a lot of experience and many millions, but United does not know what Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuán is like packed.

‘I know from when I was at Barcelona that players from other teams sing the Sevilla anthem on the pitch.

‘It’s unique. What our fans have created is very impressive.’

He then singled out two United players, David de Gea and Casemiro – who might be the most afraid, based on their experience in the Spanish league.

‘De Gea or Casemiro, who have played here, will surely explain to them that this is something else.

‘You get anywhere and they say that this is Sevilla’s competition.

‘They are going to have to suffer, I cannot guarantee that we will qualify but we are going to leave everything on the field.’