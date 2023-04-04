Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has today told international Journalists that there will be no handshake between him and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Ruto, who was having an interview with a SABC News journalist, said his government will have engagement in Parliament with the opposition and resolve the issues raised by Raila Odinga and his army.

“There will be no handshake. What my government will do is to have bipartisan engagement in parliament and resolve the issues the opposition had raised during their protests,” Ruto said.

During the interview, Ruto said he has selected a parliamentary group from his government that will sit down with their Azimio counterparts and come up with the best formula for addressing the issues raised by the opposition.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga and his supporters since they were hoping to use the avenue of dialogue to open a door for a handshake like the one that happened in 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta invited Raila at Harambee House for talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST