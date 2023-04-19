Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, has said there will be no scandals in his ministry as during the previous regimes.

Appearing in an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Linturi also said he was not appointed to the ministry to make money for personal gains.

“I want to tell Kenyans that there will be no single scandal under my watch because we elected President William Ruto so that we can make a change in this country,” he said.

The CS said his ministry is open to scrutiny as there are no underhand deals.

“The lives of Kenyans who are living at the bottom of the pyramid are essential to us. We must change the lives of these people,” Linturi said.

He added that so far, 164,000 metric tonnes of maize have been imported, and the ministry issued permits to at least 28 millers.

On matters of prices of Unga, the CS urged other millers to learn from others who have reduced their prices to Sh159.

“The millers who have reduced their prices are one of the beneficiaries of the permits that we gave to millers to bring in maize, I have called all the millers and I will name them,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST