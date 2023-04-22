Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has affirmed the county is fully behind the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Saturday in Meru, Mwangaza said that the residents will not participate in demonstrations.

“Sisi kama wa Meru hakuna siku moja utatuona tukibeba masufuria kwa kichwa tukienda maandamano. Tuko nyuma yako mia kwa mia,” She said.

Azimio leader Leader Raila Odinga has threatened to mobilise his supporters back to the streets after Ramadan if their demands will not be met by then.

Raila, while addressing his supporters at Kamukunji grounds, said that if the Azimio La Umoja team will not hear from President William Ruto on the way forward for their demand, Mandaamano will resume.

“Tusiposikia vizuri kutoka kwa bwana Ruto, Ramadhan ikiisha namna hii, tunarudi kwa barabara,” he said.

Raila announced that the Azimio La Umoja demonstrations will resume after the holy month of Ramadan.

