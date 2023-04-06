Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 April 2023 – Detectives investigating the murder of Kenyatta University student June Jerop have recovered a Mercedes Benz believed to have been used to dump her body near Jamhuri Primary School in Nairobi.

On the day she disappeared, detectives established that her boyfriend Jesse Wafula picked Jerop up from her apartment in South B on March 19 and left for a date.

Wafula was driving a Mercedez Benz.

CCTV footage analyzed by the detectives shows the boyfriend picking her up from her apartment in South B in his Mercedes Benz before they left for an unknown destination.

Upon his arrest and interrogation, he led detectives to Bungoma where they recovered his vehicle, which is believed to have been used to ferry the body to the area near Jamhuri Primary School.

The Mercedez Benz had traces of blood all over.

The blood samples were taken to the government chemist for a DNA test to establish if it matched that of the deceased.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jerop may have died due to excessive bleeding, as a result of severe injuries sustained from a sharp object.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.