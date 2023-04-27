Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odiero’s lawyer Jared Magolo claims detectives have nothing incriminating him after he was arrested over alleged indoctrination of his followers.

Speaking to the press, the lawyer said detectives will release the preacher who is being probed in custody as soon as they are done.

He hinted that there is not much of a case that the police can build against the popular preacher.

Asked whether Odiero is related to Mackenzie, the leader of the deadly cult in Shakahola, the lawyer laughed off the question.

“I don’t know,” he said.

Ezekiel was arrested Thursday morning over what Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha termed as “allegations of deaths at his church’s premises”.

Then, on the whereabouts of Pastor Ezekiel’s wife, the lawyer said, “I didn’t even know he had a wife” as he dashed into his vehicle.

Watch the video courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.