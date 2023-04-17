Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – It is good news for Kenyans as the waiting period for visa interviews for those wishing to visit the US is now cut by 5 months.

This is after the US Embassy in Nairobi allowed for the renewal of some categories of Visas without going for physical appointments.

Kenyans applying for US visas can now secure an interview appointment as early as January next year, compared to a date of June 2024 previously before the review.

US Embassies across the globe have been grappling with backlogs of non-immigrant visa interviews after the process was halted in 2020 as part of safety measures following the outbreak of Covid-19 menace.

Last year, the US Embassy in Nairobi retooled the interview requirements for a number of visa categories as a measure of addressing the Covid related backlogs for non-immigrant applicants.

The Embassy expanded the interview waiver programme for non-immigrant visas for those applying for tourist/business (B1/B2), student (F,J,M), or crew visas (C1/D) categories who are eligible for renewals without an in-person appointment.

To qualify for this programme, one must apply for the same visa category, and the existing permit must not have expired more than a year previously.