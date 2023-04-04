Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Simon Mwangi Muthiora

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – From what I’ve gathered from family and friends, Sharon Njeri Mwangi was suffering from clinical depression. According to her friends, her mental health issues started during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Before Covid, the couple was doing well as they popularized the Lamba Lolo brand. Then Covid hit, and the entire hospitality industry, including entertainment, collapsed, affecting the couple’s financial stability.

Sharon, a hardworking lady according to those who knew her, stepped in for her partner and took care of their expenses, including school fees, rent, and food. She even moved the family to a cheaper house in Kariobangi South to cut down expenses. At one point, she even took a loan to cover her partner’s debts.

Sharon was also supporting her parents back home, especially her mother, who was facing some challenges. After Covid, the DJ started getting gigs at a popular joint along Thika Road, and within no time, he started getting lucrative deals.

Money started to flow, and the DJ rented a house for a mistress along Thika Road, where he would spend time away from his family. The woman who had stood by him through thick and thin was now on the receiving end.

He would even post flashy photos on holiday in Diani, while Sharon struggled to pay bills and loans.

The DJ’s many girlfriends started mocking her and sending her messages professing their love to him. This broke Sharon, and the bubbly and hardworking woman became a shell of herself.

According to family and friends, Sharon was not suicidal before these incidents. Her depression crept in when the DJ started to disrespect her, leading to a separation at one time.

A close friend confided that Sharon loved her children so much and wanted her marriage to work, which is why she stepped in for her partner when things were bad. She loved her firstborn from a past relationship as much as she loved Papa, the DJ’s son.

On the day Sharon took her life, the DJ had arrived in the morning as she and the house girl were preparing the children for school some minutes past 7:00 am. Sharon had been drinking the previous night, resulting in an argument because the DJ arrived home in the morning.

Sharon was already in a bad mental state, and suicide was already pre-meditated. The DJ had an opportunity to stop her from taking her life, but he chose to watch her die. According to neighbors, the DJ is very arrogant and violent, and they only intervened when the house help started screaming for help.

Even then, the DJ remained unmoved, and the neighbors knew something was wrong when Sharon’s daughter started to scream too. That’s when the DJ started to look busy and started running up and down, seeking to assist her ten minutes after she collapsed.

According to a close friend, one of the women posting screenshots of how Sharon was toxic, troublesome, dramatic and obsessed is among the women who were sending Sharon mockery messages when she was slipping into depression.

Whichever side of the story you want to believe or support is up to you, but the truth is that Sharon was a hardworking and loving mother who died without honor. The DJ may never be found criminally responsible for her death, but there can never be a bigger prison than one’s conscience. R.I.P Sharon Njeri

The Kenyan DAILY POST.