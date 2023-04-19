Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga has been trending after a nude hotel video of a woman purported to be her leaked.

The video spread online like a bushfire and subjected her to endless trolls.

We have since established that the video was downloaded from a porn site and circulated online by her political detractors.

The striking resemblance between the woman in the porn video and Millicent Omanga gave her detractors the chance to damage her reputation.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that the culprits behind the leaked video will soon be brought to book.

