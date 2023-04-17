Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri was caught on camera shooting at residents in a confrontation over a half an acre piece of land.

In the shocking video, a lady is heard wailing that she has been beaten and the controversial politician shouts back, “Kuja Nikuue” (Come I kill you)

Following the shooting incident where one person sustained gunshot wounds, Ngunjiri’s registered pistol was confiscated by the police for ballistics.

A Cesca pistol and 8 bullets were recovered from him.

The former Bahati MP is not new to land-grabbing controversies.

In July 2021, he was fingered in the murder of Joannah Stutchbury, who was an environmental human rights defender.

Watch the Video below.

Former Bahati MP and now Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri shooting at residents in a confrontation over half an acre piece of land.



The lady is wailing that he has beaten her. He shouts back, "kuja nikuue"



Dynasty vs mama mboga pic.twitter.com/SvFd187rvD — Jame (@Cjamehk) April 17, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.