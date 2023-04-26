Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – A pharmacist called Emeka has said that the scariest thing about having a cheating partner is being infected with an incurable disease despite one living a responsible life.

“The most scary and unfortunate thing about having a cheating partner is that you can literally be minding your business while living your life responsibly and they’ll infect you with an incurable disease.

They’ll ruin your life unprovoked,” he tweeted.

Do you agree with him?